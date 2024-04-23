Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter Carys Douglas wears her mom’s 90’s dress for her birthday

One of the perks of being the daughter of iconic movie stars is the stunning pieces of fashion from red carpet appearances. This is also the case for Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ daughter Carys Douglas, who recently celebrated her 21st birthday, wearing one of her mom’s gowns from the 90s.

Carys took to social media to share a photo of her birthday party, wearing a vintage pink sating dress featuring beaded floral embroidery. The Hollywood star wore the dress at the 1999 MTV Movie Awards, and her fans shared their excitement after pointing out their resemblance.

“The most perfect 21st I could ask for,“ Carys wrote on Instagram posing with the dress in front of her dinner table, before celebrating with her closest friends and family members. ”You deserve it sweetheart,“ Catherine commented on the photo.

Carys has shown her love for fashion in recent outings, posing in a peach ensemble during her attendance at a wedding. Back in May 2023, she attended the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a stunning semi-sheer white gown, accompanying her parents, and posing for the cameras on the red carpet.

“Thank you Cannes for the most wonderful evening! It was an honor to celebrate my father as he received his lifetime achievement,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself smiling for the cameras, and another photo next to her dad.

Catherine wore a long red dress for the occasion, showing support for Michael, as the celebrity family made their way into the ceremony. The actor wore a classic tuxedo and looked happier than ever, posing between Catherine and Carys.