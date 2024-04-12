Catherine Zeta-Jones and her look-alike daughter Carys stun at family wedding

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her daughter Carys looked gorgeous at a family wedding. Jones shared videos of herself and Carys, who’ve developed a shocking resemblance over the years, as they smiled their way through the marriage of Joel Douglas and his bride Mascha. Michael Douglas, the older brother of Joel, officiated the wedding, something that made Zeta-Jones laugh.

The clip shows Carys and Zeta-Jones bathed in sunlight, with Carys wearing a light orange dress and Zeta-Jones wearing a pink one. Zeta-Jones records the sunny day and the moment when Mascha is seen walking towards her groom, flanked by her bridesmaids. “Congratulations to my brother in law, Joel, and my beautiful new sister in law, Mascha,” wrote Zeta-Jones in the caption. “My husband Michael officiated the ceremony... Yes, Michael can legally marry you,” she continued, adding a laughing emoji. “We had the best family wedding in Palm Springs. My gorgeous new nieces!!! Family is everything, love is supreme.”

This marks Joel’s fifth marriage. In the past, he’s been married on four separate occasions, to Susan Jorgensen, Judith Corso, Patricia Reid-Douglas, and Jo Ann Savitt. He became a widower in 2013.

Catherine and Carys’ family resemblance

©GettyImages



Carys, Michael and Catherine at the premiere of ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Carys is Douglas and Zeta-Jones’ youngest child. She’s 20 years old and has recently begun attending various events alongside her parents, like last year’s Cannes Film Festival, where she accompanied her dad as he received an honorary Palm D’Or. For the occasion, she wore a stunning white dress with embroidered details and wore her hair in an elegant updo.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones also have a son together, named Dylan. He’s 23 years old. Before marrying Zeta-Jones, Douglas had his first child, Cameron, 45, with his first wife Diandra Luker.