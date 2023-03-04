Michael Douglas shares why Catherine Zeta-Jones makes him take his pants off on the golf course

Michael Douglas is sharing insight into his activities on the golf course with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. During a 2016 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actress said she makes him “take his pants off” if he doesn’t hit the ball far enough. It’s a funny rule, and it looks like they are still doing it.



Douglas, 78, stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and has been doing press ahead of its release. While talking to The Guardian he shared the reason he has to “whip it out” on the course. “The rules are I have to whip it out if I don’t hit it past the ladies‘ tees, which I manage most of the time,” he told the outlet.

While he usually makes it, Douglas said there have been times when he has to “give her a little show” because they are competitive. The Chicago star made it clear how competitive they are in the original interview saying she “can kick his a—” at golf.





While Douglas made sure to make it clear he only does it when playing with his wife, Zeta-Jones said in 2016 the rule applies to any man she plays with, saying they have to “expose” themselves in some way. “It’s not just my husband, it’s any man I play with,” she said, per PEOPLE.

Since golf courses can be public and they are very famous people, the actress said there were instances when it was “an issue with paparazzi. ” But she solves the problem by making her husband “go into the bushes and drop his pants.”

If you decide to use the couples rule in your next golf match just remember every state has laws prohibiting people from committing indecent exposure or public lewdness.