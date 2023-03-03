Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin continue to prove exes can be friends

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are among a small group of celebrity exes, that are still friends. The famous stars were married for over a decade until they split in 2014 and share two kids, Apple Martin,18, and Moses Martin,16.

On Thursday, the Coldplay singer turned 46, and Paltrow was one of the first to wish him a happy birthday, sharing a rare selfie. “Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend,” she wrote in the caption. “We love you, calm.”



Chris’ full name is Christopher Anthony John Martin, which explains the “Cajm” in her caption. The singer is wearing a mask under his chin in the selfie, so it’s a somewhat recent photo.



Fans were stoked to see the photo and happy to see they are still friends. “I love that you two have remained friends! Says a lot about both of you!” Reads one of the top-liked comments. “You inspire me as I go through my divorce,” added another.

Others pointed to their unique statement when announcing their separation in 2014, saying they were consciously uncoupling. “A conscious uncoupling!” Commented one user with a fire emoji. “Best examples of conscious uncouplers ever!” someone added.



The uncoupled couple first met in 2002 when the Shallow Hal actor was hanging out backstage at one of his shows. They dated for a year and quickly fell in love, getting married a year later. Following their split, they became a modern family after they both found love with other people.



Paltrow remarried writer and producer Brad Falchul in 2018, while Martin has been in a long-term relationship with Dakota Johnson since 2017. The couple celebrated a “family honeymoon,” in the Maldives over Christmas, and Martin and Johnson were there for the fun.

“So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends. It was a very modern honeymoon,” she said on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2019.



Their friendship is something their children surely appreciate. Apple is 18 and starting to make appearances in the fashion world. Last month she sat in the front row at the Chanel spring 2023 couture show in Paris. She told Vogue it was the first fashion show she had ever attended.

As for Moses, the 16-year-old is growing up fast and looks just like his dad.