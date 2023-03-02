Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming shares sweet video amid recent health update

Emma Heming is sharing a sweet throwback moment with her husband Bruce Willis, following news of health struggles. The 44-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video featuring the Hollywood star, in which he can be seen saying he loves his wife’s skincare brand, Cocobaba.

“What’s this new memory thing on IG!?” Emma wrote, referring to a new feature on the popular app that shows you photos and videos from previous years. “OMG my biggest fan. I’m in love with him,” she wrote.

The model and businesswoman has been open about her journey with Willis, after he was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia, amid his battle with aphasia. Emma recently explained that she had been working with dementia specialist Teepa Snow, and with the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

“I’m grateful I had the opportunity to work with Teepa Snow who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox,” she wrote on Instagram. “She’s a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She’s a gift.”

The family previously gave an update on the actor’s health struggles, signed by Emma, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five daughters. “While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the family stated.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know.”