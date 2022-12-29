Bruce Willis’ wife Emma reflects on her love story with the iconic actor

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis are relatively private, but their love is apparent. On Wednesday, Emma shared a special and rare look into their love story, sharing old footage from their first winter together 15 years ago.

As they sled, laughed, posed, and smiled, it’s a tender and sweet memory that will make you believe in love, or remember the time you fell “head over heels” for someone. “It was that winter, 15. years ago I fell head over heels in love with him” she wrote, adding the hashtag #loveofmylife.





The video must have been taken in 2007 and shows a behind-the-scenes look into the life of the iconic actor. As he laughs and smiles, it’s a special video for their fans to be able to enjoy.

After meeting in 2007, they made their relationship public in January 2008 at the What Just Happened? Premier at Sundance. While Emma told People she was “surprised” by how charming and funny he was, the actor told the outlet. “I was already in love with her.”

One of the most admirable things about the couple’s relationship is the maturity and respect they have as a modern family. Bruce’s ex-wife and mother of 3 of his children, Demi Moore, has always been a special part of their life. They were right by her side in March 2009 at the Flawless premiere.