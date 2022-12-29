Bruce Willis’ wife Emma reflects on her love story with the iconic actor

Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming Willis are relatively private, but their love is apparent. On Wednesday, Emma shared a special and rare look into their love story, sharing old footage from their first winter together 15 years ago.
As they sled, laughed, posed, and smiled, it’s a tender and sweet memory that will make you believe in love, or remember the time you fell “head over heels” for someone. “It was that winter, 15. years ago I fell head over heels in love with him” she wrote, adding the hashtag #loveofmylife.
The video must have been taken in 2007 and shows a behind-the-scenes look into the life of the iconic actor. As he laughs and smiles, it’s a special video for their fans to be able to enjoy.
After meeting in 2007, they made their relationship public in January 2008 at the What Just Happened? Premier at Sundance. While Emma told People she was “surprised” by how charming and funny he was, the actor told the outlet. “I was already in love with her.”
Demi Moore is thrilled over her daughter’s pregnancy, enters her ‘unhinged grandma era’
The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2022
Demi Moore gets into the holiday spirit with Bruce Willis and their blended family
One of the most admirable things about the couple’s relationship is the maturity and respect they have as a modern family. Bruce’s ex-wife and mother of 3 of his children, Demi Moore, has always been a special part of their life. They were right by her side in March 2009 at the Flawless premiere.
They tied the know a year late in Turks and Caicos on March 21, 2009 and welcomed their first child Mabel Ray on April 1, 2012. Two years later on May 5, they welcomed Evelyn Penn.
As their family grew, so did their friendship with Demi. On September 23, 2019, the couple supported the actress at the release of her memoir Inside Out.
By the time the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, the blended was family was quarantining together. “Demi and Emma are very close,” a source told PEOPLE in 2020.
Since then, their relationship has continued to grow, and they are always an inspiration for those on a similar path. Ahead of Christmas, the model shared a gallery of photos of the happy family enjoying a dinner together, and it’s a testament that just because a relationship ends, your bond doesn’t have to.
When the Die Hard actor’s aphasia diagnosis was revealed, the statement was signed by all the women in his life: Emma, Rumer Willis, who is currently expecting her first child. Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Mabel Willis, Evelyn Willis, and Demi. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” they wrote.