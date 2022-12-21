Demi Moore is thrilled over her daughter’s pregnancy, enters her ‘unhinged grandma era’

Demi Moore is ready for babies in her life. The actress shared the news of her daughter’s pregnancy on Instagram, noting how excited she was to be entering this new stage in her life.

The post was first shared by Rumer Willis, featuring three photos that highlighted her pregnant belly and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas. She captioned it with a growing plant emoji.

Moore shared the same post, adding a caption of her own. “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” she wrote, with Willis writing “Love you mama.”

Moore shared another post where she and her daughters, Tallulah and Scout, are standing next to Rumer as she waits for her ultrasound. Moore is smiling and holding her dog Pilaf up, clearly thrilled with this new stage in her life. ”Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby into the world!” she wrote.

Rumer also left a comment on the post. “So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys,” she wrote. “Also shoutout to Pilaf we couldn’t do it without you.”