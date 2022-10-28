Watch Demi Moore’s amazing and youthful look in her new movie ‘Please Baby Please’

Demi Moore has a new movie coming out, and she looks as stunning as ever.

Moore stars in “Please Baby Please,” a satire comedy set in the 1950’s, exploring gender and sexuality while also serving some musical performances.

Moore teased the film on her Instagram, sharing some photos of herself in character. The photos show her wearing some cheetah print silks, a wig, and some striking make up. “Becoming Maureen 💋 Please Baby Please is out in theaters NOW! Link in stories to find showtimes near you,” she wrote.

“Please Baby Please” follows a traditional couple in 1950’s New York, who, after witnessing a violent crime committed by a gang of greasers, develop an obsession with them, triggering all sorts of gender and sexual confusion. Moore plays Maureen, the protagonists’ eccentric neighbor.

From the trailer, “Please Baby Please” looks like a musical with some David Lynch influences, filled with moody colors, theatrical performances and plenty of surrealism. While Moore’s role is described as brief, most reviews commend it on her boldness and how much fun she has, marking an interesting beat at this stage in her career.

Over the past decade, Moore has appeared in various films and TV series, most notably, “Empire” and “Brave New World”. She’s set to star in the second season of “Feud”, playing the role of Ann Woodward. She’ll co-star along Calista Flockhart, Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny.

“Please Baby Please” co-stars Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, Karl Glusman, and more. It’s directed by Amanda Kramer and premieres in theaters this October 28.