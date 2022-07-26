Why Demi Moore will never cut her hair short again: ‘They can give me a wig’

Demi Moore is keeping her long hair intact! The Hollywood star and fashion designer is revealing that she is not interested in trying new hairstyles, after famously cutting all her hair for her performance in Ridley Scott’s 1997 film G.I. Jane.

“I think now that I’m older … I don’t have anything to prove. So if they really need my hair different, they can give me a wig,” the 59-year-old actress said. Demi has undeniably reached a higher status in Hollywood following her successful career, and it seems not even a big paycheck or role will get her to shave her head like she did before to play a navy seal.

The actress, who recently shared her thoughts about celebrating her 60th birthday, went on to say that it is “also not as clear how it would grow back!” explaining that at this point she has “done everything” to her hair.

“I’ve shaved it. I’ve dyed it. I’ve had a bob. When I’m not working, I try to do as little to it as possible. It’s stressful even having someone touch it,” she admitted.

Demi also says she disagrees with people’s opinions about hair at a certain age. “I remember hearing someone say that when women get older, they shouldn’t have long hair. And something about that stuck with me.”

“Like who says? It made me feel like, well, if it can grow and it’s not unhealthy, then why shouldn’t we? I’m not comfortable with rules that don’t seem to have any real meaning or justification,” she declared. “I don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older.”