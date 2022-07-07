Demi Moore unveils swimsuit collection posing poolside in her own designs

Demi Moore is showing her fashion designing skills! The Hollywood star, who recently shared the first photos with her new boyfriend, has embarked on a new project, unveiling her new swimsuits collection in collaboration with Andie Swimwear.

The stylish line was inspired by Demi’s own collection of vintage clothes, which she has acquired during her career and travels all over the world. The first part of the collection was released July 7, with more pieces set to be available for the public on July 15.

©Demi Moore on Instagram





Fans of the actress are excited after seeing photos of her modeling the fun and chic designs, posing poolside in a one piece black swimsuit, showing her iconic long black hair and gold hoop earrings.

The Demi Moore x Andie collection is priced from $75 to $155 and offers sizes XS through XXXL, released just in time for summer. Demi also wore a leopard print two-piece swimsuit and a blue and gold piece inspired by fireworks.

“A big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it’s their tummy or other areas of the body,” Demi explained to People about her creative process.

“I started thinking about how the last few years it was about suits with barely any cloth, and how much I loved the kind of elegance and glamour … of some of these vintage suits and the imagery that came with them,” the actress said, “You can feel sexy and empowered and comfortable and not have to show a lot of skin.”