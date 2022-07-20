Demi Moore says she feels more alive and present than ever ahead of her 60th birthday

Demi Moore turns 60 in November, and she feels amazing. The iconic actress has had one of the most successful careers in Hollywood, and she isn’t stopping anytime soon. Aside from staying active in film, she is designing a collection for the inclusive swimwear brand Andie and is modeling her own creations for the campaign. The model spoke to PEOPLE about the capsule, where she opened up about the liberating feeling she has as a woman about to turn 60.



©Demi Moore





Moore, who recently shared photos with her boyfriend Daniel Humm, turns 60 on November 11th and the Scorpio is not going to let the number define her experiences in this world. “Not being defined by a number and instead being defined by my experience. You hit 59 and you’re already thinking, ‘Well, I’m going to be 60.’ It feels very liberating,” she told the outlet. “When I think of my grandmother at 60, she in a way seemed to be already resigned to being old. But I feel, in so many ways, more alive and present than ever.”



With The Demi Moore x Andie collection, Moore is changing the idea that women have to change the way they dress or become undesirable with age. “It’s changing this idea that women become less desirable as we get older,” she told the outlet. “We don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy.”



Moore is currently shooting a film in Europe, and with her impressive career and milestones that started as a teenager, she’s flattered hearing the word “icon” in the same sentence as her name, but admitted it feels a bit “out-of-body.” “I feel flattered and a bit like, that doesn’t feel like me, but I like it. To me, what an icon has always signified is somebody who’s paved a way and marked something that has moved people or had impact that has been positive. And in that regard, I feel really proud to be put in a category that would be related to that,” she explained.