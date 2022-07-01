The reason why Bruce Willis continued working after his aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’ attorney denies Midnight in the Switchgrass director Randall Emmett pushed the actor to work despite his aphasia diagnosis. Martin Singer told the Los Angeles Times that Willis had the energy to be working on the filming set. “My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so, just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work,” the lawyer assures.

“Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed. That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 Pandemic,” he added.

After starring alongside Megan Fox in Midnight in the Switchgrass as an FBI agent, the 67-year-old actor continued working in five more movies with Emmett as a director.

In March, The family of the beloved actor took to social media to release a joint statement announcing his retirement due to health issues. Emma Heming, the actor’s wife; Demi Moore, his ex-wife; and his daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn, asked for compassion and support during the challenging time they were experiencing.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they said on Instagram.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up, and together we plan to do just that,” the blended family concluded.