Demi Moore shares Cannes throwback with Bruce Willis

Demi Moore shared a sweet throwback alongside her ex husband Bruce Willis. Moore has been supportive of Willis, who recently shared with the world his Aphasia diagnosis. While the two separated years ago, they maintain a good relationship, and share three daughters.
The photo was shared on Moore’s Instagram, and it shows the two looking elegant at the Cannes red carpet. Willis wears a tux, while Moore wears a black dress and a striking red and black coat. The photo was taken around 1997, where Moore accompanied Willis on the premiere of his film “The Fifth Element.” “From the Cannes archives, circa 1997,” Moore captioned the post, which quickly racked up likes and comments. Emma Heming, Willis’ current wife, dropped a loving comment on the post. “All the feels ❤️ beautiful,” she wrote.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married for 11 years, from 1987 to 2000. They share three daughters, Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. Willis went on to have two children with Emma Heming, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. The two married in 2009.
In March, Bruce Willis shared with the world his battle with Aphasia. Willis’ entire family shared the statement via social media.
“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” the wrote. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.” The post was signed by Moore, Heming and Willis’ five daughters.
Aphasia is a disease that affects the way people understand and use language, impacting people’s reading, speaking, typing or writing.
Willis often appears on his family’s social media, mainly through his wife’s post, who often shares throwbacks and current photos of the two.