Demi Moore shares Cannes throwback with Bruce Willis

Demi Moore shared a sweet throwback alongside her ex husband Bruce Willis. Moore has been supportive of Willis, who recently shared with the world his Aphasia diagnosis. While the two separated years ago, they maintain a good relationship, and share three daughters.

The photo was shared on Moore’s Instagram, and it shows the two looking elegant at the Cannes red carpet. Willis wears a tux, while Moore wears a black dress and a striking red and black coat. The photo was taken around 1997, where Moore accompanied Willis on the premiere of his film “The Fifth Element.” “From the Cannes archives, circa 1997,” Moore captioned the post, which quickly racked up likes and comments. Emma Heming, Willis’ current wife, dropped a loving comment on the post. “All the feels ❤️ beautiful,” she wrote.

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married for 11 years, from 1987 to 2000. They share three daughters, Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. Willis went on to have two children with Emma Heming, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. The two married in 2009.

In March, Bruce Willis shared with the world his battle with Aphasia. Willis’ entire family shared the statement via social media.