Date night? Demi Moore’s rumored boo Daniel Humm shares cute photo of them on Instagram

News broke last week that Demi Moore,59, has been “secretly dating” chef Daniel Humm,46, and while she hasn’t confirmed the news, Humm shared the first photo of them online Thursday. The actress and famed Eleven Madison Park restaurateur attended Roni Horn’s show and happily posed with the artist. The rumored couple wasn’t alone on their date night, as Moore had a tiny chihuahua she carried like a baby that clearly has an appreciation for good art.

©Daniel Humm







Moore and Humm were photographed together at Paris Fashion Week, sitting front row at the Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show. They even rocked similar looks with a turtle neck and coat.



According to Page Six, the actress and Swiss chef have been dating for a “number of months.” “They are really hot and heavy at the moment. Daniel works long, hard hours at his restaurant Eleven Madison Park, but they still often take time to have Demi join him for romantic dinners there,” the source said.



A source also told Us Weekly, “Demi met Daniel through mutual friends, and they clicked right away.” “He’s very charming, loves the finer things in life, and is extremely cultured, plus they share the same devilish sense of humor and sense of adventure.” Like Moore, Humm is a parent, sharing daughters, Colette and Vivienne, with his ex-wife Geneen Humm.

Moore was of course married to Bruce Willis. She released a joint statement along with their daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters Mabel and Evelyn. “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote on Instagram on March 30.