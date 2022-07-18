Earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a pretend wedding in Las Vegas that took the entertainment industry by storm. Fans were shocked to hear that the celebrity couple famous for luxurious holiday getaways and a $1 million engagement ring opted for a low-key, secret elopement instead of a high-brow affair. While KRAVIS took a few days to confirm that they didn’t get legally married, other stars did secure a marriage license and got hitched in Vegas.

This past weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck joined the list of celebrities that decided a Las Vegas chapel was the special place to officiate their love. Lopez announced their marriage on her newsletter, where she told her fans: “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another.”

With the help of the analysts at Lawsuit.org, we bring you a collection of the most talked-about legal celebrity weddings in Sin City. Scroll below to see the long list of some of the most notable couples: