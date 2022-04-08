Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun get engaged in front of the Eiffel Tower

How it all started

The soon-to-be bride and groom collaborated on the song “Flames” before they got together. He told Metro in February 2021 that it all started when she showed interest in his music. “It’s hard to even say because it’s f–king Avril Lavigne but she was like, ‘I really like your song, I really like your music,’ and she was like, ‘Send me some other stuff that you’re working on,’” he said. “I actually sent her Flames, I want to say maybe two months ago at the most. That’s how this all happened, was that quickly,” he told Metro in February 2021. “I sent it to her and she was like ‘Wow, I really love this song.’ and I didn’t have the guts immediately to be like ‘So, you wanna sing on it?’”

“I finally got the guts to ask her, and I was like ‘Yo, there’s no one else on my album — I want so badly for you to be on my album as the only person that appears besides myself on it, and you said you really liked that Flames song.’” That same month, Mod Sun got Lavigne’s name tattooed on his neck, per Us Weekly.



Lavigne tried not to act on her feelings for Mod after feeling like she “had the wind knocked out of” her in past relationships. “Honestly, I really believed in love. And then I went through the wringer with it,” she told Nylon in December 2021. But she couldn’t resist Mod Sun, who has described her as his “soul mate.”

It will be Lavigne’s third marriage after being previously married toSum 41’s Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. Before Whibley, she was married to Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

As for Mod Sun, he was in a relationship with Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne. After they split he began a monogamous relationship with Thorne, and he said they got married and divorced, all within 15 months. However, according to Elite Daily, they never actually filed legal documents, so it might have been a Kourtney and Travis Barker in Vegas situation.