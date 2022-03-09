How Avril Lavigne perfected her signature smokey eye and why she prefers doing her own makeup

There’s no doubt Avril Lavigne has been influential since the start of her career in many different ways, including her signature look and makeup, the iconic black smokey eye. Now the singer is revealing that she has perfected her look to the point that she “can’t stand people” doing her makeup.

Avril explained that back in the day, it was hard to find the right beauty products, but she was determined to find a way to look how she had envisioned. “I wanted those black eyes when I was younger,” she confessed in a new interview for Allure, adding “I’d use whatever I could get my hands on.”

©GettyImages



Avril Lavigne in 2004

“Back then, makeup wasn’t really that good. It was so hard to find a black eye shadow that had pigment. Everything we put on was gray,” she continued, “It was a lot of smudging with eyeliner, sometimes more than the eye shadow.”

And after perfecting her makeup and trying different looks, she knows exactly what she wants, “I just can’t stand people doing my makeup, because I know how I like it. If anything, I do half of it or let them touch me up,” she admitted.

Explaining that “No one can do it right. I can’t sit in a chair for an hour while someone’s doing my makeup. It drives me nuts, especially when I can do my smoky eye in two minutes.”

Avril also revealed that she has been using the same eyeliner for 20 years, Mac’s smolder. “I’ve learned over the years that you want to do some browns in there and some gray in with it, too. Then you use the black. If you just do solid black, it’s really hard to get it a good shape,” And now that she has learned to use liquid eyeliner, Avril says that she can “wing it and do it really fast.”