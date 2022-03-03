Taylor Swift sends flowers to Avril Lavigne, says she loves the new record

Avril Lavigne has been celebrating the release of her new record. “Love Sux” is Lavigne’s seventh studio album and it was released this past February 25th. To commemorate the occasion, Taylor Swift sent Lavigne flowers and a message, letting her know how much she loved it.

©Avril Lavigne



Lavigne shared the clip on her Instagram stories, sharing some of the sweet messages she’s received in the past couple of days. Swift sent her a beautiful bouquet of flowers. She also sent her a letter. ”Avril, been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album!! It’s AMAZING, like you,” it read. “Your forever fan, Taylor.”

Swift and Lavigne are friends and respect each other’s music. In 2015, while Swift was touring for her record “1989,” Lavigne joined her onstage to perform “Complicated,” perhaps her most famous song.

“Love Sux” was made by Lavigne’s new record label, DTA Records, created by Travis Barker, and it’s a return to the type of music that made her famous in the early 2000’s. “I went into this album and just said, ‘I want to make a pop-punk record, a rock-and-roll record. I don’t want to be on the piano. I don’t want ballads, really. I just really want to rock out,’” Lavigne said in an interview with Billboard. “I mean, this is the kind of music I fell in love with, when I was old enough to buy CDs, to discover bands — like, my first year of high school.”