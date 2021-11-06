Avril Lavigne joins Travis Barker’s record label and announces new song

Avril Lavigne is having a big week. On Friday, she shared on social media that she’d be dropping a new single, called ‘Bite Me’ on November 10th. A few days before, she confirmed that she had signed with Travis Barker’s record label, DTA Records.

She announced her new single over Instagram. The post features Lavigne with blonde hair, looking very much like her “Girlfriend” era. She is wearing high-heeled leather boots, a black corset top, and a blue plaid skirt, announcing her intent to stick to the emo genre. “Are you ready to “BITE ME” ? My new song, November 10th. Pre-save now. Link in bio,” she wrote.

In her previous post, she shared the news of signing with Travis Barker’s record label and posted a photoshoot of the two celebrating. The photos feature them with cakes, cupcakes, balloons, and bottles of champagne. “Let’s f**k s**t up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records! Should I drop my first single next week ?” Lavigne wrote.

Last month, Lavigne and Barker performed together at the House of Horrors concerts. She wore a skeleton outfit while he wore a wig. Other performers include Mark Hoppus and Machine Gun Kelly, who’s also collaborated with Barker in his previous record to great acclaim.