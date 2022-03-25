Is Kristen Stewart playing Avril Lavigne in a new biopic?

Avril Lavigne seems to be planning to take her life story to the big screen! The 37-year-old singer reveals the actress she would like to see playing her on a feature film.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the iconic artist was asked who she would cast in a possible biopic, telling the story of her personal life and successful musical career.

Avril took a moment to think about it and said that Kristen Stewart would definitely be her first choice. “I’m trying to think... Like Kristen Stewart would be cool to play me in a film,” adding, “She’s dope, yeah!”

This wouldn’t be the first time the actress finds herself involved in a biographical project, recently portraying Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’ and previously playing Joan Jett in the 2010 film ‘The Runaways’ alongside Dakota Fanning.

The legendary singer has talked before about her experience working with Stewart, “She’d listen to my accent and watch my body language. She’s an actress of weight, honesty, integrity and depth, and she’s very serious,” Jett shared, “She takes it as art.”

The Oscar nominee is currently competing against Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos, Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter and Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers for the coveted Best Actress Oscar Award.