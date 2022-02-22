Kristen Stewart is working with her fiancée Dylan Meyer in a new TV show: ‘We discovered a superbrain’

Kristen Stewart is working together with her fiancée Dylan Meyer! The couple seem to understand each other professionally, as they are now ready to develop a new series for television.

During her recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Hollywood star confessed that they are already working on the script together, with Meyer working behind the camera and Stewart starring in the upcoming project.

The actress admitted that she wasn’t sure at first if working with her fiancée would be a good idea, as this would be the first time working together. “You don’t want that to affect this beautiful relationship you have,” she explained.

And while they were hesitant at first, they soon realized they had a lot of chemistry brainstorming for the script, even managing to complete the first episode of their show in just a week and a half.

“Like we discovered a superbrain,” she admitted, describing Dylan as a “really genuinely brilliant f—king screenwriter.“

Kristen recently talked about their wedding plans, revealing she is thrilled to take the next step in their relationship, “It‘s kind of just a great excuse to get together and say, ’I love you‘ in front of all your friends.’”

“We might just go do it this weekend or something, I don‘t know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterwards,” the actress said, adding that she is “so unceremonial.”