Kristen Stewart talks about the time when Nicole Kidman gave her walkie talkies for Christmas

Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman are two of the year’s most discussed actresses, delivering Oscar-contender performances. Two decades ago, they were meant to star in “Panic Room” together. While Kidman ultimately dropped out of the film, the two bonded over rehearsals, with Kidman giving Stewart a Christmas gift that she still remembers.

In Variety’s Actors on Actors, a special that pairs the actors who provided the publication’s favorite performances of the year, Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman discussed their work in the films “Spencer” and “Being the Ricardos,” where they both play characters based on real women. While the two talked about their work and had plenty of kind words to share with each other, they also talked about the moment they first met. “We were meant to work together how many years ago? I remember David Fincher said, “Oh, my God, we have discovered the most incredible actress.‘ And then I got injured and ended up not playing your mama,” Kidman said.

“I was 10 years old,” Stewart recalled. “We spent a couple of weeks rehearsing. I have a vivid memory of it, because the way you treat kids is so telling. I felt like I was buds with you. It was two or three weeks, but I was always like, ‘She’s one of my friends.‘ You gave me walkie-talkies for Christmas.”

Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster in “Panic Room”

“Panic Room” ended up starring Jodie Foster, and was a huge box office success. It was Kristen Stewart’s breakthrough, where she played the part of Sarah, a young girl who is staying with her mom at their new apartment when three men break in. While Kidman was the first choice to play the lead role, she had to drop out after sustaining an injury.

“Here we are decades later, hanging in there. And you’re amazing; Fincher was right, as he always is,” Kidman said.