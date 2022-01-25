Kristen Stewart opens up about her unexpected friendship with Nicole Kidman

Kristen Stewart isn’t one to make her personal life public, so when she does divulge some behind-the-scenes details, fans simply can’t get enough.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, January 24, the Spencer star opened up about some of her friendships with fellow actors, which led to a surprising revelation.

While talking about the opportunity to interact with her industry peers during awards season, Stewart revealed that she had a good time catching up with her friend Nicole Kidman recently as the two were paired together for an upcoming installment of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series.

“I spoke to Nicole Kidman for like 45 minutes on a Zoom call, and then she sent me flowers and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’” Stewart told the late night host.

“She sent you flowers after the conversation?” Colbert asked, to which Stewart responded with a smile, “‘Cause she had a great time, man.”

After that, the Twilight star recalled briefly working with Kidman on David Fincher’s 2002 thriller Panic Room. The Oscar winner was originally set to play her mom, which is where the due of them developed a friendship.

Due to an injury, Kidman was forced to back out of the project. According to reports from Entertainment Weekly at the time, Kidman had hurt her knee during the production of Moulin Rouge, and the lingering injury kept her from doing the physical requirements for Panic Room.

“We worked together, actually, years ago, and she had to drop out of the movie, she injured herself,” Steward explained on The Late Show. “But she was gonna be in Panic Room. We rehearsed for weeks, I think, in my memory, which it was a long time ago, I was very tiny.”

Ultimately, Jodie Foster ended up playing Stewart’s mom in the movie, which also starred Forest Whitaker and Jared Leto. Kidman still ended up with a small cameo in Panic Room as the voice of Foster’s ex-husband’s girlfriend, on the phone.

Hopefully, we’ll hear more about their friendship when their Actors on Actors episode is released.