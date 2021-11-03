How long has Kristen Stewart been engaged?

Kristen Stewart announced Tuesday that she is engaged to her girlfriend of over 2 years Dylan Meyer but there may be a reason to believe that she has been engaged for at least a month already. DailyMail revealed that she has been wearing an engagement band on her ring finger for the past month and proudly showed it off on several occasions, including the UK premiere for the movie Spencer in which she plays Princess Diana. The actress hasn’t confirmed if it‘s the ring Meyer proposed with but she has shared some of her plans for the special day- like who she wants to officiate it.

Kristen Stewart rocking an engagement band on October 7th

Stewart revealed the news that Meyer proposed on SiriusXM‘s The Howard Stern Show Tuesday morning and told the host they will likely officiate the wedding themselves but teased at the idea of having Food Network chef Guy Fieri do it. “We did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings,” the 31-year-old told Stern. “So, the idea of that man—that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man—coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much,” she added.

As noted by PEOPLE, the 53-year-old flavor town chef made headlines in 2015 when he officiated 101 gay weddings in Miami at the annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival in honor of his late sister, who was lesbian. The mass wedding was organized by fellow celebrity chef Art Smith.

As for what she will be walking down the aisle in? She’s leaving the wedding gowns in the boutique and plans on rocking jeans and a cut-off tuxedo t-shirt for the ceremony.

The guest list has not been revealed but the 67-year-old host secured his invitation. “We would love to be friends with you. Full standing offer: come to the wedding,“ she told Stern. ”We welcome you.“

When Stewart first announced the news she said her screenwriter boo “nailed it.” “We‘re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We‘re marrying, it’s happening.”

While the Twilight star knew she wanted to be proposed to she said it wasn’t a “given” because of the weird “gender role thing.” “I wasn‘t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who‘s going to fulfill what weird f---ing gender role thing,” she explained.

But Meyers got the hint and “made it happen.” “We don‘t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f---ing so cute,” she explained.