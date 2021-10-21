Kristen Stewart as The Joker? Here’s what she thinks

Kristen Stewart has been on everyone’s minds following her turn as Princess Diana in the film “Spencer.”

Weirdly, as internet things tend to happen, a lot of people took to fan casting their dream actor to play the part of the Joker; the winner of this internet campaign was Stewart.

Kristen Stewart. She has the acting chops and an axe to grind. https://t.co/1xvIYh8g36 — Hennie de Beer (@hennie_booboo) October 18, 2021

In an appearance in the podcast Awards Circuit, Kristen Stewart addressed these claims. “I mean, I love the energy behind that,“ she said. “But, dude, it‘s really been done so well.” The Joker is one of the most notorious roles in the superhero genre, one that has been met with acclaim on almost all occasions. The Joker has become synonymous with great transformations, played by actors like Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, and Joaquin Phoenix, with the latter two earning Best Actor awards at the Oscars.

Still, while Stewart appreciated the campaign, she was interested in working on something new. “I love that gusto,” she said. “Let‘s figure something else out. You know what I mean? I’m totally down to play, like, a freaky, scary person.”

The fan casting of the Joker occurred after the release of the trailer of “The Batman,” which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne. Pattinson and Stewart worked together in the past, on the very successful “Twilight” franchise, which served as launching pads for both of their careers. Then they dated and broke up, resulting in one of the most popular Hollywood scandals that luckily people seem to have gotten over, bringing it back only for the sake of a good meme.