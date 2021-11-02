Kristen Stewart is engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer: ‘It’s happening’

Kristen Stewart is taking the next step in her romantic relationship with her girlfriend Dylan Meyer! The couple have announced their engagement during Kristen’s most recent interview on ‘The Howard Stern Show.’

The 31-year-old actress, who is making her debut as Princess Diana in the highly anticipated biopic, shared her excitement following engagement rumors since she was photographed wearing a ring on her left hand over the summer.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Kristen continued, “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

She also revealed they don’t have anything big planned for their wedding day and just want their special day to be “pretty chill,” adding that it wasn’t clear who was going to be proposing.

“I wasn‘t specific at all. It’s not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean?,” the actress shared.

The happy couple went public with their relationship in August 2019, with Dylan posting a black and white photo with the caption, “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

Kristen previously confessed that she said “I love you” just a couple of weeks after the pair started dating, and they hope to expand their family in the future.