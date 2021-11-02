Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals
Kylie Jenner and Stormi now have matching diamond rings thanks to daddy Travis Scott

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Travis Scott’s love language must be gift-giving but he is always spoiling his girls. Earlier this year the rapper surprised daughter Stormi Webster with a yellow school bus so she could pretend to be in the public school system and now she has a fresh set of diamonds around her tiny fingers. On Tuesday Kylie Jenner shared a pic of her and Stormi’s hand with matching 2 stone diamond rings. The pear and baguette diamonds were large and impressive for any age, especially a 3-year-old. Kylie captioned the pic, “daddy got us matching rings 🤍⛈.”

kylie jenner and stormi©Kylie Jenner

Kylie’s family all appreciate diamonds so they were excited to see the rings. Khloe Kardashian left 2 comments under Kylie’s pic “Daaaaammmmnnnnnnnn” read one, along with “No he did not!!!!!!!!!!!!” Her brother Robert Kardashian doesn’t run his Instagram account but whoever posts from his account wrote, “🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰.” Of course, Scott’s jester didn’t come without some judgment or engagement rumors. One person noticed on Twitter she has a diamond band on her wedding finger and it looks like she was trying to hide it with her sweater.

kylie jenner and stormi©Kylie Jenner

Along with the engagement rumors, people hated on Kylie for bragging about the diamonds when some children are starving. Other’s brought up the danger of letting the world know Stormi has a diamond ring on her finger. “That’s just ridiculous giving a child a ring like that then broadcasting it letting everyone know she’s walking about with something so valuable and it’s just plain showing off,” one user wrote. But her fans had her back and told everyone they were just jealous.

Kylie and Travis have been on and off in the past but seem to be fully committed, especially since she’s pregnant with his second child. They enjoyed Halloween together as a family instead of hitting the clubs. The entrepreneur shared a gallery of pics of them in costume trick or treating and spending time with Kris Jenner with the caption, “in full mommy mode this halloween 🐈‍⬛ i hope everyone has a safe night.” Kim Kardashian shared love for the mommy life and commented, “Full mommy mode is my favorite! Hold onto it! ✨” under the adorable pictures.


