Kim Kardashian’s dress unzips before accepting the WSJ. Magazine’s 2021 Brand Innovator award

When it comes to a wardrobe malfunction, celebrities know one thing or two, especially Kim Kardashian, who has experienced several fashion emergencies throughout her career. Kardashian, who is not a stranger to wearing multiple outfits in one day, had to learn the tricks of the trade when it comes to fashion styling and keeping everything in place. However, things happen, and the tv personality and businesswoman is always ready to fix mishaps.
On November 1, Kim accepted the WSJ. Magazine’s 2021 Brand Innovator honor, wearing a leather dress from her Skims x Fendi collaboration. Kardashian’s dress was unzipped before taking the stage, and Fendi Creative Director and Kim’s friend, fashion designer Kim Jones, jumped to zip her up. “We’re having a fashion emergency,” Kim said when she stood up.
According to attendees, Kardashian’s tablemate Demi Moore was also ready to help keep Kim’s famous posterior covered.
“I’d like to thank Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency,” Kardashian said. “Thank God I had Skims under — because this would’ve been a different kind of show tonight.”
The KKW Beauty and Skims founder told the crowd that she never imagined being in the position of receiving an award for launching a revolutionary product. “I just remember 15 years ago when I was starting my career, I could’ve never dreamed that I would have been getting an Innovator award for brands,” she said. “I mean, back in the day, I would’ve been the face of any brand that asked me. I did, like, cupcakes to weight loss pills all at the same time. I would do all of that and then wear shapewear on top — and it’s all contradictory,” she joked.
Kim revealed that before creating Skims, she had to mix her shapewear with “coffee bags and tea bags” to change the color to match her skin tone. “I’d have to dye them — because they only made one shade of nude that was really pale, and then black, and that was it,” she explained. “So I wanted something in between, and I would dye them with tea bags, and I thought, ‘If I can’t find my shade, how will my friends? How will my daughter?’ It just seemed insane to me that other options weren’t available. So I always like to come up with solutions.”
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said that thanks to her shapewear line, she doesn’t have “to do cupcakes brands and weight loss pills anymore.”