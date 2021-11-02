Kim Kardashian’s dress unzips before accepting the WSJ. Magazine’s 2021 Brand Innovator award

When it comes to a wardrobe malfunction, celebrities know one thing or two, especially Kim Kardashian, who has experienced several fashion emergencies throughout her career. Kardashian, who is not a stranger to wearing multiple outfits in one day, had to learn the tricks of the trade when it comes to fashion styling and keeping everything in place. However, things happen, and the tv personality and businesswoman is always ready to fix mishaps.

On November 1, Kim accepted the WSJ. Magazine’s 2021 Brand Innovator honor, wearing a leather dress from her Skims x Fendi collaboration. Kardashian’s dress was unzipped before taking the stage, and Fendi Creative Director and Kim’s friend, fashion designer Kim Jones, jumped to zip her up. “We’re having a fashion emergency,” Kim said when she stood up.

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian is seen in Manhattan on November 01, 2021 in New York City.

According to attendees, Kardashian’s tablemate Demi Moore was also ready to help keep Kim’s famous posterior covered.

©GettyImages



Kristina O’Neill, Lewis Hamilton, Kim Kardashian West, Demi Moore, and Kim Jones attend the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards sponsored by Samsung, Harry Winston, and Rémy Martin at MOMA on November 01, 2021 in New York City.

“I’d like to thank Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency,” Kardashian said. “Thank God I had Skims under — because this would’ve been a different kind of show tonight.”