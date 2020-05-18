There are a lot of reasons to admire—and even envy—Kim Kardashian. Without a doubt, one of them is her ability to use her wardrobe to show off her figure. The businesswoman certainly makes it look effortless as her outfits seem to be perfectly constructed for her body.

In many of her appearances, Kim’s outfits share a common pattern: bodycon dresses with ruching on the front or sometimes on the side. This is a dressmaking technique that consists of creating texture in a dress silhouette with folds, while fitting the parts of her body “like a glove.”

This style is astoundingly flattering as the ruched fabric conceals the abdomen, highlights the waist and accentuates the hips. The SKIMs founder’s looks are proof of the slimming effect of ruching.