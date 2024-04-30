Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden was surrounded by family on his 78th birthday. While the monarch’s youngest daughter Princess Madeleine is still living in Florida with her family, the King’s older children, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip, and five of his grandkids were out on Tuesday to celebrate him. Scroll to see photos of the Swedish royal family from the celebration...
