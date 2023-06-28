Princess Madeleine and family’s move from the U.S. postponed: Details

Princess Madeleine will be staying in the U.S. a little longer. The royal mom of three’s move to Sweden has been postponed. The Swedish Royal Court’s information manager, Margareta Thorgren, confirmed to Expressen that the move will no longer take place in August as originally planned. Instead, it has been postponed until 2024.

The reason for the delay is said to not be “a migration issue” nor “the house sale.” According to Expressen, “It is simply that the time for the family with all that a move entails, it has been a little too short.”

With Madeleine and her husband Christopher O’Neill’s move delayed, the couple’s three children—Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne—will start their respective school and preschool semesters this fall in the states, Margareta shared.

Although they won’t be moving to Sweden in August, Expressen reported that they plan on spending the summer in Madeleine’s native country. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s youngest child has been living in the U.S. with her family since 2018.

The Swedish Royal Court announced back in March that the Princess and her family would be moving to Stockholm this August. “Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill have decided that their family shall relocate to Sweden indefinitely,” the Royal Court said in a statement at the time.

Madeleine has opened up about life in Florida, telling Mama in 2019, “All you need here is shorts and T-shirt, it’s very simple in that way, life is a bit simpler in a warmer climate.”