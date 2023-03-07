Royal family to leave United States: Details

Princess Madeleine and her family are leaving the Sunshine State. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s 40-year-old daughter is relocating to Sweden, the Swedish Royal Court announced on March 7.

“HRH Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill, together with their children, will move to Stockholm in August 2023,” the Swedish Royal Court said in a press release. “Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill have decided that their family shall relocate to Sweden indefinitely.”

Madeleine and her husband Christopher O’Neill will reside with their kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm. The couple’s eldest children, Leonore, nine, and Nicolas, seven, will begin elementary school in the autumn, while Adrienne, who turns five on March 9, will start preschool.

The royal family of five moved to Florida back in 2018. Speaking to the Swedish magazine Mama in 2019, Madeleine said, “All you need here is shorts and T-shirt, it’s very simple in that way, life is a bit simpler in a warmer climate.” The Princess noted that in the United States her kids are “left more alone compared to when in Sweden” and in Florida “they aren’t recognised as often.”

During the same interview, the Swedish royal shared that her children had been “looking forward to coming to Sweden for such a long time, to their rooms and to their things.” Madeleine added, “But also because we are outside so much more here than we are in Florida. It’s so hot there, and you can only be outside for short periods, so for them to be able to be out in the forest and run around, it’s a dream. And it’s something that I have really missed myself.”