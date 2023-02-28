Princess visits New York City with her kids: See photo

Princess Madeleine and her kids were in a New York state of mind last week ! The Swedish royal visited the Big Apple with her daughters Princess Leonore, Princess Adrienne and son Prince Nicolas. The mom of three took to her personal Instagram account on Feb. 24 to share a photo of herself and her children seemingly in Central Park.

“9 years later Leonore is back in NYC!,” Madeleine wrote alongside the snapshot.

“How special for Leonore to be back in the Big 🍎 for her birthday week! 🥳 Enjoy the visit & have a fabulous time making special memories! ☺️,” one Instagram user commented. Another wrote, “It must be really special to you and Chris to be back on the city where you fell in love, now with your 3 beautiful children ❤😍 Hope you have an amazing time! 🥰.”

Madeleine and her husband Christopher O’Neill, whom she married in 2013, are said to have met through friends in New York. The couple’s first child, Leonore, was born in New York City at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in 2014. Prior to her arrival, the Swedish Royal Court announced that Madeleine and Christopher had decided that their child would be born in New York. The couple ended up leaving New York in late 2014.

The Swedish Princess’ latest picture from the Big Apple was shared during Leonore’s birthday week. Leonore celebrated her ninth birthday on Feb. 20. Madeleine commemorated her firstborn’s special day with a new photo. “9 years old today! 🥳,” Madeleine captioned the picture. “A very happy birthday to our sweet Leonore who shines everyday!”