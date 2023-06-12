Princess Madeleine shares ‘private moments’ from her wedding day

Princess Madeleine of Sweden took a stroll down memory lane on her 10th wedding anniversary. The 41-year-old royal commemorated the special occasion, sharing “private moments” from her and husband Christopher O’Neill’s royal wedding on her personal Instagram.

The pictures, taken by Brigitte Grenfeldt, include snapshots of Madeleine in her stunning Valentino gown, as well as one of the bride walking hand-in-hand with her mother, Queen Silvia, and photos of the bride and groom kissing and dancing.

“A look back to some private moments that I cherish from our wedding, ten years ago today. ❤️,” Madeleine captioned the post.

The Swedish Princess, who is the youngest of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s children, got married on June 8, 2013 at ﻿the Royal Chapel at the Royal Palace. Less than a year later, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Princess Leonore, in Feb. 2014. Madeleine and Chris’ second child, son Prince Nicolas, was born in 2015, followed by their third child, Princess Adrienne, in 2018.

Two days before celebrating ten years of marriage, Princess Madeleine posted a new photo of her family to mark Sweden’s National Day. The royal family of five has been residing in the United States since 2018, but will be relocating to Sweden this year. In March, the Swedish Royal Court announced that Madeleine and her family will be moving to Stockholm in August.

“Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill have decided that their family shall relocate to Sweden indefinitely,” the Royal Court said. The royal family will reside in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm. Leonore and Nicolas will begin elementary school in the autumn, while Adrienne will start preschool.