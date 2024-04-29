Princess explores Miami with her kids: See her colorful photos

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family are still living in Florida! The royal mom of three paid a visit to Wynwood, a neighborhood in Miami, over the weekend with her children.

The Swedish Princess shared colorful snapshots from the outing on her Instagram account, including a picture of herself with her son Prince Nicolas, who turns nine in June. “Sundays are for exploring the city you live in! Enjoyed walking around Wynwood with the kids today 😎,” Madeleine captioned the post.

The outing on April 28 appeared to include a visit to the street art museum Wynwood Walls. The Princess looked casual chic wearing shorts with a short-sleeve top featuring ruffle sleeves, and sunglasses for their day of exploring.

Madeleine and her husband Christopher O’Neill moved to Florida in 2018 with their three kids: Prince Nicolas, Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne. “This is an ideal time and opportunity for the family to return to the United States, since the children are still of pre-school age,” the Swedish Royal Court said ahead of their move.

It was announced last year that the family of five would be relocating to Sweden. However, their move to Stockholm ended up getting postponed. Expressen reported in June of 2023 that the reason for the delay was “simply that the time for the family with all that a move entails” had “been a little too short.”

Discussing life in Florida with her kids in 2019, Madeleine told Mama, “All you need here is shorts and T-shirt, it’s very simple in that way, life is a bit simpler in a warmer climate.” ﻿“In the US, they are also left more alone compared to when in Sweden,” the Princess added. “In Florida they aren’t recognised as often.”