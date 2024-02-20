Princess Madeleine celebrates daughter Princess Leonore’s 10th birthday

Welcome to the double digits, Princess Leonore! Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s eldest child celebrated her tenth birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 20. The royal mom of three marked the milestone with a new photo of the birthday girl smiling in a tree.

“Happy Birthday to our funny and adventurous girl!” Madeleine wrote alongside the picture. “Never stop climbing all the trees that you love and dreaming about what fun things lay ahead! We love you!! 💕🥳💕.”

Madeleine and her husband Christopher O’Neill’s first child was born in New York City at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. At the end of 2014, it was announced that the Swedish Princess and her husband had left their apartment in New York and intended to find a new home in Europe.

Leonore visited the Big Apple with her family last year. Days after her daughter’s ninth birthday, Madeleine shared a picture of herself and her three kids seemingly in Central Park, writing: “9 years later Leonore is back in NYC!”

Madeleine and Chris are also parents to Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne. The family of five moved to Florida in 2018. Ahead of their move to the states, the Swedish Royal Court said, “This is an ideal time and opportunity for the family to return to the United States, since the children are still of pre-school age.”

It was announced last March that the family would be relocating to Sweden in August of 2023, but their move to Stockholm ended up getting postponed. Margareta Thorgren, the Royal Court of Sweden’s information manager, told Expressen that June, “It will be postponed until 2024, according to the information I have.” Expressen reported at the time that the reason for the delay was “simply that the time for the family with all that a move entails” had “been a little too short.”