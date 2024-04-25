Will Princess Tatiana keep her royal title after her divorce?

Princess Tatiana of Greece won’t be losing her title following her divorce from Prince Nikolaos. HELLO!’s sister publication HELLO! Greece received confirmation from the Greek royal family that Tatiana will retain her title of Princess.

Tatiana, who was born in Caracas, Venezuela, married King Constantine II—the last King of Greece—and Queen Anne-Marie’s third child, Nikolaos, in 2010. After 14 years of marriage, it was announced on April 19 that the Prince and Princess were splitting.

“We wish to inform you of a significant and heartfelt decision made by TRH Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana. After fourteen years of marriage, they have chosen to amicably dissolve their union. This decision was reached with great care and mutual respect, reflecting the depth of their appreciation for one another and the moments they have shared,” the private office of the Greek Royal Family said in a statement.

©WireImage



Tatiana married the Greek Prince in 2010

“Their future interactions will continue to be guided by these same principles of respect and understanding, as they transition into a relationship rooted in a strong friendship. They will continue to live and build their lives in Greece, a place they both call home. The Family will always support them,” the statement continued. “We warmly thank you for your understanding and for respecting their privacy during this time.”

News of the couple’s split came less than two months after Tatiana and Nikolaos attended a Service of Thanksgiving for the Prince’s late father in Windsor with members of the Greek royal family, Spanish royal family and British royal family.

The day their split was announced, Tatiana shared on her Instagram Story a photo of herself from Mount Lycabettus, writing: “The quiet above the chaos of Athens - mountains, sea and city all in one breath. That is the magic of this city: its extremes and finding everything in between.”