Prince and Princess announce they’re splitting: Read the statement

Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece are going their separate ways after 14 years of marriage. The private office of the Greek royal family announced on April 19 that the Prince and Princess are splitting.

“We wish to inform you of a significant and heartfelt decision made by TRH Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana. After fourteen years of marriage, they have chosen to amicably dissolve their union. This decision was reached with great care and mutual respect, reflecting the depth of their appreciation for one another and the moments they have shared,” the announcement read.

©Getty Images



The former couple wed in 2010

“Their future interactions will continue to be guided by these same principles of respect and understanding, as they transition into a relationship rooted in a strong friendship. They will continue to live and build their lives in Greece, a place they both call home. The Family will always support them,” it continued. “We warmly thank you for your understanding and for respecting their privacy during this time.”

Prince Nikolaos married Tatiana in 2010. The former couple’s wedding in Greece was attended by a number of royals, including Nikolaos’ aunt Queen Sofia of Spain, his cousin now-King Felipe and his wife Letizia.

©CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



The Prince and Princess pictured on Feb. 27, 2024

This past February, ﻿Tatiana accompanied Nikolaos to a Service of Thanksgiving for the life King Constantine II, the Prince’s late father. They were seen strolling arm-in-arm in Windsor at the time with other Greek royal family members. Nikolaos is the third child of Queen Anne-Marie and the last King of Greece.

©Instagram/Tatiana Blatnik





The day their split was announced, Tatiana shared a photo of herself from Mount Lycabettus on her Instagram Story, writing: “The quiet above the chaos of Athens - mountains, sea and city all in one breath. That is the magic of this city: its extremes and finding everything in between.”