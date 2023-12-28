Why 2024 will see a big change for Princess Madeleine’s family

Princess Madeleine and her family are expected to say goodbye to the United States next year. The Swedish royal, her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, are relocating to Sweden.

The royals, who have been living in Florida since 2018, were due to move to Stockholm this past August. However, the move was later postponed. ﻿“It will be postponed until 2024, according to the information I have,” Margareta Thorgren, the Royal Court of Sweden’s information manager, previously told Expressen. According to the outlet, the reason for the delay was “simply that the time for the family with all that a move entails” had “been a little too short.”

When Madeleine and Chris’ decision to move to Sweden was initially announced in March of 2023, it was revealed that the family of five will live in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s youngest daughter moved to Florida with her family back in 2018. “This is an ideal time and opportunity for the family to return to the United States, since the children are still of pre-school age,” the Swedish Royal Court said ahead of their move, adding: “Princess Madeleine is strongly committed to children’s rights and will continue to work with the World Childhood Foundation. The move will allow The Princess to focus more on the foundation’s activities in the United States. Mr Christopher O’Neill already has business operations in the United States, but he will also continue with his business activities in Europe.”

In 2019, Madeleine opened up to﻿ the Swedish magazine Mama about life in Florida, saying, “All you need here is shorts and T-shirt, it’s very simple in that way, life is a bit simpler in a warmer climate.” During the interview, the Princess also admitted, “The children have been looking forward to coming to Sweden for such a long time, to their rooms and to their things. But also because we are outside so much more here than we are in Florida. It’s so hot there, and you can only be outside for short periods, so for them to be able to be out in the forest and run around, it’s a dream. And it’s something that I have really missed myself.”