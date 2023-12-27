Royal’s adorable grandchildren surprise her ahead of birthday

Queen Silvia of Sweden received a special surprise from her eight grandchildren ahead of her 80th birthday. Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, Princess Adrienne, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian surprised their grandmother with a birthday cake at the Royal Palace.

Sporting party hats, the Queen’s adorable grandsons and granddaughters surrounded their grandmother as they helped her blow out the candles on her cake. The party appears to have been thrown on Dec. 18, the same day the Swedish Queen received the Royal Palace’s Christmas trees with her grandchildren.

The Swedish Royal Court shared pictures from the early birthday party and released footage from the celebration on Her Majesty’s actual birthday, writing (translated to English), “Happy 80th birthday, Grandma! 💓.”

King Carl XVI Gustaf’s wife turned 80 on Saturday, Dec. 23. The Queen celebrated her birthday privately with her family.

Princess Madeleine commemorated her mother’s big day with a post on her personal Instagram. Sharing a picture of the Queen from the surprise cake party, Madeleine wrote, “Wishing Mamma and ‘Mormor’ a happy happy birthday! 🥳❤️🥳.”

Madeleine, her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three kids—Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne—have been living in Florida since 2018. The Swedish Princess and her family spent Christmas in Sweden this year. The family of five was set to relocate to Stockholm this year, but the move was later postponed until 2024.