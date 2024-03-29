Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia share new photo of ‘beloved’ son Prince Julian

Prince Julian of Sweden is three! Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia celebrated their third child’s third birthday on Tuesday with a new photo of the little Prince. Julian was pictured sporting a sweater over a collared shirt as he posed with a cake featuring a number “3” candle.

“Today we celebrate 3 years with you beloved Julian❤️🎈,” the adorable snapshot was captioned (translated to English).

Sofia and Carl Philip’s youngest son was born on March 26, 2021 at Danderyd Hospital. Following his arrival, the dad of three said (translated to English), “We are so happy and grateful to welcome our third son to the family. This day has been longed for by both us and his two older brothers. Now we look forward to getting to know our new family member.”

Sofia and Carl Philip are also parents to sons Prince Alexander, who will turn eight on April 19, and Prince Gabriel, six. Days after welcoming Julian, the Princess shared pictures of her newborn son with his big brothers and father. Alongside the post, the proud boy mom penned, “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤.”

The Swedish Royal Court noted in a press release after Julian’s birth that while the Prince is a member of the royal family, he is not included in the Royal House and “is thus not royal highness.” In 2019, the Swedish Royal Court announced King Carl XVI Gustaf’s decision to remove his son Carl Philip and daughter Princess Madeleine’s children from the Royal House.

At the time, Sofia and her husband said, “We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life. They will keep their princely titles and their duchies, Södermanland and Dalarna, which we value and are proud of. Our family has strong connections to both landscapes and we maintain our commitment there.”

“We will continue to focus on our matters of the heart and commitment,” the Prince and Princess added. “We will also continue to support the King and Crown Princess - our future head of state - and participate in the activities of the Royal House in the way that is desired.”