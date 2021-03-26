Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcome third child!©Getty Images
ROYAL BABY

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia welcome third child—find out if it’s a boy or girl!

The royal couple’s children were removed from the Swedish Royal House in 2019

By Alexandra Hurtado

It’s a boy! Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden have welcomed their third child. The royal couple’s baby boy was born on Friday, March 26, at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm. The Swedish Royal Court released a statement that read: “The Office of the Marshal is pleased to announce that HRH Princess Sofia on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11.19 gave birth to a healthy and prosperous son at Danderyd Hospital. Both mother and child are well.”

RELATED:

Prince Carl Philip reveals nickname for wife Princess Sofia

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s third child was born on March 26©Linda Broström, The Royal Court of Sweden
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s third child was born on March 26

In a statement, the proud dad of three said, “We are so happy and grateful to be able to welcome our third son to our family. Princess Sofia and I, and his two big brothers, have all been longing for this day. And now we are looking forward to getting to know this new little member of our family.”

Sofia and Carl Philip, who wed in 2015, are also parents to sons Prince Alexander, four, and Prince Gabriel, three. The Princess’ pregnancy was announced in December. “We are happy and expectant and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member of our family,” the royal couple said.

Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander have a new little brother©Victor Ericsson, The Royal Court of Sweden
Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander have a new little brother

The newborn Prince is seventh in line to the Swedish throne. Sofia and Carl Philip’s sons were removed from the Swedish Royal House back in 2019. At the time, Sofia and Carl Philip said, “We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.”

Related Video:

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces the End of Her Long Reign

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more