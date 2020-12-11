Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia expecting third child: ‘A new little member of our family’

And royal baby makes five! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are expecting their third child together. The Swedish Royal Court announced the exciting news on Friday. “Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have the great pleasure of announcing that they are expecting their third child,” the palace said.

Princess Sofia of Sweden is expecting her third child

Sofia and Carl Philip, who wed in 2015, are already parents to sons Prince Gabriel, three, and Prince Alexander, four. In a joint statement, the royal couple said, “We are happy and expectant and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member of our family.”

According to the Royal Court, Sofia, 36, is doing “well” and the royal baby is due “at the turn of the month March-April 2021.” Months after the birth of her first child in 2016, Sofia called motherhood “amazing.” She told Svensk Damtidning, “Having children changes your whole life.” The couple’s kids were removed from the Swedish Royal House last year. At the time, Sofia and Carl Philip said, “We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.”

The royals are already parents to sons Alexander and Gabriel

In late November, it was revealed that Sofia and Carl Philip had tested positive for COVID-19. The pair went into quarantine at home with their sons. Last week, a spokesperson for the Royal Court shared an update on the Prince Couple’s health telling HOLA! USA that the royals were “are still isolating in their home with mild symptoms.”

Sofia recently won the Corona Hero of the Year award—which is awarded to an individual who has contributed to making society a little better by educating and counteracting the spread of the novel coronavirus during the pandemic— at the virtual Consid Awards. The Swedish royal began volunteering at Sophiahemmet Hospital in April after undergoing intensive training to help relieve the nursing staff during the pandemic.