Swedish King and Queen’s 8 grandchildren star in new family portrait

Sweden’s royal family came together for a new group portrait. Ahead of His Majesty’s upcoming jubilee week,﻿ the Swedish Royal Court released on Friday new photos of King Carl XVI Gustaf with his family﻿. The images were taken by Clément Morin in the Royal Palace’s White Sea ballroom.

©Clément Morin/The Royal Court of Sweden





One photo shows three generations of the Royal House: the King with his firstborn Crown Princess Victoria and his granddaughter Princess Estelle. The Crown Princess and her eldest child, Estelle, are first and second in line to the Swedish throne, respectively.

The Swedish King was joined by his two other children and the rest of his grandchildren in a second portrait. The monarch and his wife, Queen Silvia, were pictured sitting on a couch surrounded by their eight grandchildren—Prince Oscar, Princess Estelle, Prince Gabriel, Prince Alexander, Prince Julian, Princess Leonore, Princess Adrienne and Prince Nicolas—their three children—Prince Carl Philip, Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine—and their daughter-in-law Princess Sofia and sons-in-law Prince Daniel and Christopher O’Neill.

©Clément Morin/The Royal Court of Sweden





The King is celebrating 50 years on the throne this year. The royal, who is Sweden’s longest-reigning monarch, became King on Sept. 15, 1973. His Majesty’s Golden Jubilee will be marked with celebrations next week. The program of events includes a Te Deum service on Sept. 15 and a jubilee dinner at the Royal Palace. Per the Royal Court, the dinner will be attended by Nordic heads of state and the heirs to the thrones, along with their spouses.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary are confirmed to be participating in celebrations for King Carl XVI Gustaf’s jubilee next week.