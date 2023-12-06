Princess Sofia of Sweden celebrates her 39th birthday

Happy birthday, Princess Sofia! King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden’s daughter-in-law turned 39 on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The Swedish Royal Court celebrated Sofia’s birthday by releasing a new portrait of the Princess.

“Princess Sofia turns 39 today. Congratulations!,” a message alongside the image on Instagram reads (translated to English).

©Clément Morin/The Royal Court of Sweden



Princess Sofia of Sweden celebrated her 39th birthday on Dec. 6, 2023

The Swedish Princess looked pretty in pink wearing a Roland Mouret dress for the photo. The picture appears to have been taken at the same time as the portrait of the entire Swedish royal family that was released in September ahead of the King’s jubilee week.

The group image featured Princess Sofia, her husband Prince Carl Philip and their three sons—Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian—as well as the King and Queen’s daughters, other grandchildren and sons-in-law. The photo was taken by Clément Morin in the Royal Palace’s White Sea ballroom.

©Clément Morin/The Royal Court of Sweden



Sofia is married to King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden’s son, Prince Carl Philip

Sofia married into the Swedish royal family in 2015. She and Carl Philip welcomed their first child, Prince Alexander, in 2016, followed by son Prince Gabriel in 2017 and son Prince Julian in 2021. After the birth of her third child, the proud boy mom wrote on Instagram, “Life has given me not just one but four beautiful princes❤.”

While Sofia and Carl Philip’s children are members of the royal family, they were removed from the Royal House in 2019. At the time, the royal couple said, “We see this as positive as Alexander and Gabriel will have freer choices in life.”