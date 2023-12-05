Sisters Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne twin out in Florida

Princess Madeleine of Sweden enjoyed quality time with her girls on Sunday! The royal mom of three and her daughters, Princess Leonore, nine, and Princess Adrienne, five, attended an Advent service on Dec. 3 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Ahead of welcoming their royal guests, the church shared on Facebook that it would be “an atmospheric service” and that there would be traditional Swedish coffee with lussebullar (saffron buns) and gingerbread afterwards.

Sharing photos from the outing, Madeline wrote “the girls and I had the pleasure of visiting the Swedish Church” in Fort Lauderdale. The 41-year-old Princess wore a printed midi Saloni dress, while her daughters twinned in pink Mayoral frocks (via UFO No More). The stylish sisters completed their pretty pink looks with headbands and flats.

Missing from the outing was Madeleine’s husband Christopher O’Neill and their son Prince Nicolas. The family of five has been residing in Florida since 2018.

The ﻿Swedish Royal Court announced in March that Princess Madeleine, Christopher and their children would be relocating “to Sweden indefinitely.” However, months later in June, it was revealed that the move had been postponed until 2024. The Swedish Royal Court’s information manager, Margareta Thorgren, told Expressen, “The reason is neither a migration issue, the house sale, nor anything like that. It is simply that the time for the family with all that a move entails, it has been a little too short.”