Princess Madeleine shares new photo of daughter Princess Leonore

Happy Valentine’s Day from Princess Madeleine of Sweden! The royal mom of three celebrated the holiday on Wednesday with a new snapshot of her eldest daughter Princess Leonore.

The Princess, whose 10th birthday is just around the corner (Feb. 20), was pictured in front of a wall of red roses wearing a pink T-shirt with the words “cutie pie” printed on it.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to you all! ❤️,” Madeleine captioned the sweet photo.

On Wednesday, Svensk Dam published photos of the Swedish royal, 41, out in Miami. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s daughter was photographed with a gift in hand and wearing a pink floral top and jeans for a lunch with friends reportedly at KoKo By BAKAN in Coconut Grove.

Madeleine, her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three kids—Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne—have been living in Florida since 2018. “This is an ideal time and opportunity for the family to return to the United States, since the children are still of pre-school age,” the Swedish Royal Court said ahead of their move.

Last March, the Royal Court announced that the family would be relocating to Sweden in August 2023. However, their move to Stockholm ended up getting postponed.

Margareta Thorgren, the Royal Court of Sweden’s information manager, told Expressen last June, “It will be postponed until 2024, according to the information I have.” Expressen reported at the time that the reason for the delay was “simply that the time for the family with all that a move entails” had “been a little too short.”