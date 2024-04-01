Princess Madeleine stars in new photo with daughters Leonore and Adrienne

Happy Easter from Princess Madeleine! The Swedish Princess celebrated Easter on Sunday with a new photo of herself with her daughters Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne on Instagram. The royal mom of three posed for the picture with her youngest child Adrienne, 6, on her lap, while Leonore, 10, stood behind them.

“Happy Easter! 🌸💐🌸💐🌸,” Madeleine captioned the post.

Sisters Leonore and Adrienne twinned in matching gingham dresses featuring floral embroidery. The Princesses’ spring-ready frocks ﻿are from the brand Cat & Jack, according to UFO No More, and retail for $20 at Target.

Missing from the Easter snapshot were Madeleine’s husband Christopher O’Neill and their 8-year-old son Prince Nicolas. The family of five has been living in Florida since 2018. Ahead of their move to the United States, the Swedish Royal Court said, “This is an ideal time and opportunity for the family to return to the United States, since the children are still of pre-school age.”

Last year, it was announced that the family would be relocating to Sweden in August of 2023. However, their move to Stockholm ended up getting postponed. Margareta Thorgren, the Royal Court of Sweden’s information manager, told Expressen last June, “It will be postponed until 2024, according to the information I have.”

Expressen reported at the time that the reason for the delay was “simply that the time for the family with all that a move entails” had “been a little too short.” Back in November, Svensk Damtidning reported that Madeleine and Chris “had not succeeded in selling their home in Florida either, despite lowering the starting price” and that the house was put back on the market with a reduced price. The outlet noted “the hope is to get a deal done before the move to Sweden next summer.”

Discussing Madeleine’s move to Sweden, the Princess’ mother Queen Silvia has previously told an Expressen reporter (via Svensk Damtidning), “It is of course wonderful, we are very happy. The children are very much looking forward to it, they speak Swedish and love Sweden,” adding, “They are very much looking forward to school and being here. We are very happy about that.”