Over three months after King Frederik’s accession, the first official gala portraits of His Majesty and Queen Mary have been released. The images, in connection with the succession of the throne on Jan. 14, were published on April 25.

“The portrait shows Their Majesties in gala with the Order of the Elephant on chains, and the portrait can henceforth be seen hung in, among other places, state institutions, including at Danish embassies and consulates around the world and on Danish vessels,” the Danish Royal House said in a statement.

The King and Queen’s portraits were taken by photographer Steen Evald in the Green Room in the Royal Reception Rooms at Christiansborg Palace. Mary’s dress was a fitting choice for the Green Room. Her Majesty looked regal in green wearing a velvet gown by Birgit Hallstein Couture that featured lace on the sleeves and neckline﻿. The Queen teamed the elegant design with an emerald tiara, matching necklace and earrings. The portraits mark the first time that Mary has worn the crown jewels. Scroll to learn more about the jewels and to see the gala portraits....