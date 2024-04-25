Beatrice Borromeo brings the glamour to spectacular ball in Venice

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi are living the dolce vita—in style. The couple made a glamorous pair at the Dior x Venetian Heritage Foundation’s fundraising gala on April 20 in Venice, Italy.

©SGP



Beatrice Borromeo stunned in a Dior Couture gown at the gala in Venice

Beatrice, who is a Dior ambassador, exuded elegance at the fashion house’s Naumachia Ball wearing a dramatic black velvet cape over a Dior Couture satin organza gown embroidered with ash-gold passementerie guipure from the autumn-winter 2023-2024 collection. The film director completed her glamorous look with a bold red lip and sleek updo.

©SGP



The Dior ambassador was joined by her husband Pierre Casiraghi

Meanwhile her husband, who is Prince Albert of Monaco’s nephew, wore a sharp black tux and bow tie. Like his wife, Pierre has ties to the French fashion house. Princess Caroline’s youngest son was named an ambassador for Dior men’s wear back in 2021.

The ball in the heart of the Arsenale Vecchio last Saturday was a glam date night for the couple, who are parents to sons Stefano and Francesco.

©Pierre Mouton



The charity gala raised funds for the restoration of the Arsenale’s Porta Magna and Ca‘ d’Oro museum

Per Dior, the fundraising gala, which was held on the occasion of the 60th Venice Biennale, highlighted not only the fashion house’s “dedication to championing culture and creativity,” but it also “supported crucial restoration projects at” Arsenale’s Porta Magna and the Ca‘ d’Oro museum.

©Adrien Dirand



The enchanting evening was held at the Arsenale Vecchio on April 20

Dior noted that through its alliance with Venetian Heritage, they have strengthened the “powerful historical dialogues forged between France and Italy, drawing a new bond between the two countries, in the name of inventiveness and solidarity.”